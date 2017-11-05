Injured Alli out of England friendlies v Germany, Brazil

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley this month after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2017 Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Alli was not named in Tottenham’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against basement side Crystal Palace but manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 21-year-old’s injury was not serious.

The standout performer for Tottenham against European champions Real at Wembley on Wednesday, Alli scored twice as they booked their spot in the last 16. He has netted three times in 10 league games for third-placed Spurs.

“Dele suffered a minor injury in his hamstring after the Real Madrid game... in some periods this happens. That is why the squad is so important. We have to show we’re a team,” Pochettino said.

England confirmed that Alli was ruled out but did not name a replacement. Gareth Southgate’s side host World Cup holders Germany on Nov. 10 and Brazil four days later.