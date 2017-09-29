FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: England's Alli handed one-match ban for gesture
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 18 days ago

Soccer: England's Alli handed one-match ban for gesture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2017 Tottenham's Dele Alli looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - England midfielder Dele Alli will miss the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia next week after being handed a one-match ban for making an obscene middle-finger gesture.

Alli was caught on camera raising his finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin during England’s qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley this month and had risked a potential four-game ban.

He had said the gesture was made in jest towards his former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Kyle Walker.

World soccer’s ruling body FIFA ruled on Friday that the 21-year-old’s behaviour had been “offensive and unsporting” and also fined him 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,200).

Alli, who has been named in England’s squad for the next two qualifiers, will now be available to play Lithuania on Sunday week.

England lead Group F on 20 points, five ahead of second-placed Slovakia, and are one win away from sealing their spot at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.