Arsenal's Asano rejoins Stuttgart on loan

(Reuters) - Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Japan international joined Arsenal in July last year and was loaned out to Stuttgart shortly after for the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances as the club won promotion to the top tier.

"Takuma Asano has re-joined Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan for the 2017/18 season," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com). "We'd like to wish him all the best for the upcoming campaign."