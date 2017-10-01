FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arsenal's Koscielny, Ozil and Welbeck out of World Cup games
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 1, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in 17 days

Arsenal's Koscielny, Ozil and Welbeck out of World Cup games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2017 Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Arsenal players Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Sunday.

All three players were ruled out of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion and will continue their recovery next week.

“Some players will not go on international break. Laurent Koscielny, Ozil and Danny Welbeck,” Wenger said.

Koscielny, who has a strained Achilles, will miss France’s Group A games against Bulgaria and Belarus. Ozil (knee) has been ruled out of Germany’s Group C qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, while Welbeck (groin) misses England’s Group F matches against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.