FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arsenal's Cazorla suffers another injury setback
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 29, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated a day ago

Arsenal's Cazorla suffers another injury setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been forced to undergo further surgery after suffering discomfort in the Achilles tendon that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal Training - Arsenal Training Ground - 18/10/16 Arsenal's Santi Cazorla during training. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge, Livepic

The 32-year-old Spain international has not played since October 2016, when he picked up the injury against Ludogorets in the Champions League.

“Owing to discomfort in the tendon which has been bothering me for the last few days I’ve had to undergo surgery again,” Cazorla said in a statement on his Twitter account.

“I will have to delay the date I am expected to return to action, I am still full of hope and motivated about being able to play football again, which is my great passion.”

Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle and almost losing his foot after contracting gangrene.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru and Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.