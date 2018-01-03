Soccer-Bellerin earns Arsenal 2-2 draw with Chelsea

* Arsenal and Chelsea drew 2-2 in thriller

* Alvaro Morata wasted a great early chance for Chelsea

* Alexis Sanchez’s shot struck both posts after a save by Courtois

* Jack Wilshere smashed Arsenal ahead in the 63rd minute

* Chelsea levelled through an Eden Hazard penalty

* Marcos Alonso met low cross to put Chelsea ahead

* Hector Bellerin’s sublime finish earned Arsenal a point

* Arsenal play Bournemouth next, Chelsea at home to Leicester

ARSENAL 2 CHELSEA 2

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hector Bellerin made amends for conceding a penalty with a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in a scintillating Premier League game on Wednesday.

There were chances galore for both sides but it was not until the 63rd minute that Jack Wilshere blasted Arsenal ahead with a superb finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Bellerin tripped Hazard four minutes later and Hazard tucked away the penalty and Chelsea appeared to be heading back into second spot when Marcos Alonso struck from close range.

Bellerin made sure Arsenal earned the point they deserved, however, with a sublime half-volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

There was still time for Chelsea substitute Davide Zappacosta to hit the crossbar but a draw was a fair result. Chelsea remained in third place with 46 points, 16 behind leaders Manchester City, and Arsenal stayed sixth. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)