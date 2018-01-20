Soccer-Rampant Arsenal put four past Palace to end winless run

* Arsenal thrash London rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 at The Emirates

* Hosts score four goals in 22 minutes to the stun visitors

* Spaniard Nacho Monreal put Arsenal ahead after six minutes

* He then laid on goals for Alex Iwobi and Laurent Koscielny

* Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette made it 4-0 to the Gunners

* Palace captain Luka Milivojevic pulled one back in the 78th

* Man United transfer target Alexis Sanchez left out of squad

* Arsenal visit Swansea City next, Palace at West Ham United

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - ARSENAL 4 1 CRYSTAL PALACE

Arsenal ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions by thrashing London rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 with four goals inside the first 22 minutes in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners took the lead in the sixth minute when Nacho Monreal headed in from a Granit Xhaka corner and then turned provider for close range goals by Alex Iwobi in the 10th and central defender Laurent Koscielny three minutes later.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette made it four for the home side in the 22nd minute, collecting a clever back-heel from Mesut Ozil in the area before turning to curl his strike around outstretched Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic pulled one back for the visitors in the 78th minute, chesting the ball down before turning and shooting into the corner past keeper Petr Cech. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Ken Ferris)