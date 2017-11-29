FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Arsenal turn on style to thrash Huddersfield
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 29, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Arsenal turn on style to thrash Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Arsenal thrashed Huddersfield 5-0

* They have now won their last 12 home league games

* Alexandre Lacazette struck after three minutes

* Giroud, Sanchez and Ozil scored in a quick second-half burst

* Giroud added a late fifth

* Arsenal home to Man United next, Huddersfield at Everton

ARSENAL 5 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Arsenal thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Wednesday as a second-half onslaught helped to maintain their 100 percent home record in the Premier League this season.

Alexandre Lacazette’s seventh league goal of the season, scored after three minutes, was all that divided the sides at halftime but Huddersfield caved in after the break as Arsenal scored three times in four minutes.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez combined to set up Olivier Giroud in the 68th minute and they both got on the scoresheet themselves as Arsenal moved through the gears.

Giroud grabbed his second late on as Arsenal celebrated a 12th successive home league win, a run stretching back to last season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.