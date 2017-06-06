Kolasinac signs for Arsenal on a free transfer

REUTERS - Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Kolasinac will start pre-season training with Arsenal in July "subject to the completion of all regulatory processes", the north London club announced on their website (www.arsenal.com).

Schalke confirmed in a statement that the 23-year-old had signed a deal at The Emirates which runs until 2022.

Kolasinac will be competing with two senior left backs, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, for a first-team spot.

He represented Germany at youth level before deciding in 2013 to play for Bosnia, his parents' homeland, and has collected 17 caps.