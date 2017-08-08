Arsenal's Walcott hails 'absolute tank' Kolasinac

Soccer Football - Chelsea vs Arsenal - FA Community Shield - London, Britain - August 6, 2017 Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac celebrates after winning the FA Community Shield Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Arsenal forward Theo Walcott labelled new team mate Sead Kolasinac an "absolute tank", saying the defender is well equipped to become an instant success in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old Kolasinac, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Schalke 04, came on as a substitute for the injured Per Mertesacker and scored his first goal for the club as they beat Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Walcott said he was impressed by the Bosnian international's physical attributes and work-ethic during the pre-season preparations.

"Sead looks an absolute tank," Walcott told the British media. "He's one tough unit to get past and I'm sure his physical attributes are going to be key to us this season.

"You can see the power he's got when he's got the ball, his pace and everything. It’s beautiful to watch and he's a great addition to the squad.

"Trust me he's not easy to get around (in training) -- he's quite wide as well. He fits perfectly for the Premier League, he's absolutely perfect."

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has backed another new signing, Alexandre Lacazette, to shine.

Lacazette, the club's record signing from Olympique Lyonnais, will face competition for the attacking spots from fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez.

"(Lacazette) has a different game to Giroud, which I think is good because you need different types of strikers," Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer, told Sky Sports.

"He did it in the French league and people might say it's a different league but, with due respect to Lyon, he'll also be with better players. I'm backing him to have a good season.

"But that rotation will be key. Sometimes you'll need Giroud or even (Alexis) Sanchez in the middle and sometimes you'll need (Danny) Welbeck or Walcott, whoever will have an impact."

Arsenal, who finished fifth in the league last season, host Leicester City in the opening game of their campaign on Friday.