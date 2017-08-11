Soccer-Giroud header seals Arsenal win in season opening thriller

* Arsenal came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3

* Debutant Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead after two minutes

* Shinji Okazaki headed an equaliser three minutes later

* Jamie Vardy's strike from Albrighton's cross put Leicester ahead

* Danny Welbeck brought Arsenal level on the stroke of halftime

* Vardy restored Leicester's lead to make it 3-2 in the 56th

* Aaron Ramsey equalised for the hosts seven minutes from time

* Substitute Olivier Giroud headed the late winner

* Arsenal visit Stoke next, Leicester host Brighton ARSENAL 4 LEICESTER CITY 3

Aug 11 (Reuters) - A feast of goals opened the Premier League season when Arsenal twice came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3 with substitute Olivier Giroud heading a late winner on Friday.

Arsenal's new signing Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette took 94 seconds to make his mark with a header from Mohamed Elneny's curling cross to equal the record for the fastest opening goal in a Premier League season.

The lead lasted barely three minutes before Marc Albrighton's cross from the left was headed back into the middle by Leicester's new signing Harry Maguire and Shinji Okazaki nodded the ball past flailing Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.

Jamie Vardy put the visitors ahead just before the half hour, darting into the box to rifle another fine Albrighton cross past Cech after the winger had pounced on a poor square ball from Arsenal midfielder Mezut Ozil.

But Danny Welbeck had the last word of the first half for the home side when he equalised from close range in added time after new signing Sead Kolasinac's tap forward in a goalmouth melee.

Vardy scored again in the 53rd minute to put Leicester ahead once more, curling Riyad Mahrez's corner into the bottom far corner.

But Arsenal's pressure in the final half hour turned the game back their way and Aaron Ramsey equalised with seven minutes remaining before Giroud headed the 85th minute winner. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)