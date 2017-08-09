Arsenal's Sanchez out of opener with abdominal strain

(Reuters) - Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss their first two Premier League games of the season after picking up an abdominal strain in training, manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

Wenger said the Chile international would miss Arsenal's home fixture against Leicester City on Friday as well as the trip to Stoke City on Aug. 19.

"He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training and he had a scan two days ago," Wenger told a news conference. "He is out for a while, could be two weeks but he will not be available for Stoke."

Sanchez, who was Arsenal's top scorer in the league with 24 goals last season, has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain in the French media, but Wenger has been adamant that he would stay at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked if Arsenal have received any bids from PSG for the 28-year-old, Wenger replied: "I cannot tell you that. We are not open to any offers anyway.

"(PSG) are looking for (Kylian) Mbappe, that’s what I read in the papers. I have had no contact with PSG."

Wenger also dismissed media reports linking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with rivals Chelsea.

The 23-year-old England international has struggled to secure a regular place since arriving at Arsenal six years ago, but Wenger believes the winger has the potential to become a great player.

"I think he had in his career some bad moments because he had some small injuries," the Frenchman added.

"Last year he was much more stable. Personally I think he is a hugely talented player, he's on the way up and he will continue to move up because the potential is there.

"He's very conscious of his qualities, he was not always. I believe he will be a very great player."

Wenger also confirmed goalkeeper David Ospina will stay at the club and fight for the number one shirt with Petr Cech this season.