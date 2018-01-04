FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
January 4, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mavropanos, 20, made his senior debut in November 2016 and has featured in 16 games across all competitions for the Superleague Greece side this campaign.

“We’d like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future,” the north London outfit said on their website. (www.arsenal.com)

British media reports say Arsenal paid a fee of around 2.2 million pounds ($2.98 million) for the Greece under-21 international, who will be sent on loan to German team Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

$1 = 0.7382 pounds Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.