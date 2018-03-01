CORRECTED-Soccer-Man City add to Arsenal misery with another 3-0 thrashing

(corrects four days to five in first bullet point, lead)

* Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 for second time in five days

* City restored their 16-point lead atop Premier League

* Goals for Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Leroy Sane in first half

* Arsenal defence ripped apart by City’s rapid-fire passing

* Arsenal travel to Brighton next, City welcome Chelsea

ARSENAL 0 MANCHESTER CITY 3

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Manchester City tore Arsenal apart for the second time in five days on Thursday, beating them 3-0 on a freezing night at The Emirates to restore their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal had been hoping for redemption after City thrashed them by the same coreline in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, but first-half goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane put the game beyond their reach.

The win leaves City clear of second-placed Manchester United and they only have to win five of their last 10 games to be crowned champions. Arsenal stay sixth 10 points outside the top four places that guarantee Champions League football next term.

Arsenal, booed off the pitch by the few home fans left in the stadium, can still qualify for the Champions League but they will probably have to win the Europa League in which they meet Italian giants AC Milan in the last 16 over the next two weeks. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson; editing by Ken Ferris)