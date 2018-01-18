FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 10:17 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Arsenal's Sanchez likely to join Man Utd - Wenger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is likely to join Manchester United, his manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

The Chilean international is out of contract at the end of the season and was also a target for Manchester City, but United appear to have stolen a march over their local rivals.

“I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down,” Wenger told a news conference, adding that United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could move in the other direction.

“I like the player. We played many times against him when he was at (Borussia) Dortmund ... The wages would not be a problem,” Wenger added.

Armenian international Mkhitaryan has fallen down the pecking order under boss Jose Mourinho, and was left out of United’s squad for their 3-0 win over Stoke City on Monday.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

