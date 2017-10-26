FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Triple injury blow for Swansea ahead of Arsenal clash
October 26, 2017 / 3:12 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Triple injury blow for Swansea ahead of Arsenal clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swansea City will be without the attacking duo of Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony while defender Martin Olsson is an injury doubt for Saturday’s Premier League game at Arsenal, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.

Olsson will undergo a scan for a hamstring injury he picked up in Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup loss to Manchester United while Sanches is out after suffering a thigh injury in the 2-1 defeat to Leicester City last week.

“Martin is being scanned today, but the initial indication is that he has a small injury in the hamstring,” Clement told a news conference on Thursday.

“We will wait for the results, but almost certainly he will not be available for the weekend,” the manager added.

“Renato is not available, and I also think next weekend will be a push for him, but he is showing signs of improvement.”

Clement said Bony was working on his match fitness after shaking off a hamstring injury and could be ready for the clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Nov. 4.

Swansea are 15th in the table with eight points, while Arsenal are fifth with 16 points. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

