Soccer: Wales manager soothes Arsenal fears over Ramsey
November 14, 2017 / 3:55 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Wales manager soothes Arsenal fears over Ramsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wales manager Chris Coleman has eased concerns over the fitness of Aaron Ramsey ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after the midfielder withdrew from the national squad for their friendly against Panama.

Soccer Football - Wales Training - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 13, 2017 Wales manager Chris Coleman during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The 26-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes of Wales’ 2-0 defeat by France on Friday, was always scheduled to withdraw from Tuesday’s game, Coleman said.

”Coming into the camp we knew we were only going to have him for France,“ Coleman told reporters on Monday. ”No matter how he felt afterwards we decided it would be one game for Aaron Ramsey.

”I think coming into the camp because of what’s been happening with him at Arsenal in terms of his fitness we thought one game would be better than two.

“That was the thinking, he’s gone back to Arsenal. He will be available for them at the weekend.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

