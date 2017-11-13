Tottenham not a 'one-man team' but Kane plays key role - Bassong

REUTERS - Tottenham Hotspur need striker Harry Kane to deliver goals on a regular basis but that does not make them a one-man team, former Spurs defender Sebastien Bassong has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 5, 2017 Tottenham's Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Kane pulled out of the England squad to play friendlies against Germany and Brazil with injury last week, but Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident he will be fit to face north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Last month, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola referred to Tottenham as the “Harry Kane team” when assessing their title rivals but Bassong offered a different view.

“Tottenham without Harry Kane is not the same team, it doesn’t mean they’re a one-man team, but he’s playing a big part in the game,” Bassong, who featured for Tottenham between 2009 and 2012, told Sky Sports.

”For Harry Kane to score as many goals as he does he needs to have confidence in his team mates. The offensive player is going to help you win the game because they are the one scoring goals.

“The defenders have a job that is just as important, you’re just not under the light as much, what matters the most is the team.”

Kane, the league’s joint-top scorer alongside City’s Sergio Aguero with eight goals this season, has found the net six times in Tottenham’s previous five league meetings with Arsenal.

“I think it is (essential he plays against Arsenal). He’s their man striker, he’s their goalscorer and he’s like a talisman in the team,” the Cameroonian added.

“Especially in a game like the derby, because he’s a home-grown player and you can add his spirit into the game and that makes it really important that he features in the game.”

Tottenham are currently third in the league standings, trailing second-placed Manchester United on goal difference and eight points behind leaders Manchester City.