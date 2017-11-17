FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
#Soccer News
November 17, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 2 days ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, April 2017)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016)

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2015)

Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, September 2015)

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2015)

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2014)

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014)

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, January 2014)

Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2013)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Arsenal - W L W W L

Tottenham - W W W L W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

Arsenal to win 11/8

Tottenham to win 9/5

Match to end in a draw 5/2

Correct score:

Arsenal: 10/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 22/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2

Tottenham: 11/1 1-0; 16/1 2-0; 9/1 2-133/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2

Draw: 14/1 0-0; 7/1 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 40/1 3-3

First scorer: 10/3 Harry Kane; 9/2 Alexandre Lacazette; 9/2 Olivier Giroud; 5/1 Alexis Sanchez; 5/1 Fernando Llorente; 6/1 Danny Welbeck; 6/1 Son Heung-min; 13/2 Dele Alli; 8/1 Theo Walcott; 9/1 Aaron Ramsey; 9/1 Mesut Ozil; 9/1 Christian Eriksen; 9/1 Erik Lamela; 10/1 Alex Iwobi; 14/1 BAR

Also:

3/1 Sanchez to score and Arsenal to win

3/1 Kane to score and Tottenham to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

