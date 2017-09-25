Soccer-Pulis anger at being denied 'stonewall' penalty at Emirates

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis was a frustrated man at the Emirates on Monday, saying his side were denied a clear penalty in their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The Welshman also said that Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, making his 100th start in the league for the Gunners, should have been booked for simulation when he won a freekick in the West Brom half four minutes after kickoff.

Pulis’s main gripe, however, was a few minutes later when striker Jay Rodriguez was brought down by Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the area.

No foul was given by referee Bobby Madley and Rodriguez was able to get back up and take a shot on goal, which was palmed by Petr Cech on to the post.

“Everyone’s seen what’s happened today. If you want to make an example of something, the first freekick he gives for Sanchez on the edge of the box (he) actually dives and he should be booked for diving in my opinion,” Pulis told Sky Sports.

“Then you see the tackle in the box on Jay and the referee’s got a great view, it’s a stonewall penalty. The great thing is that everybody has seen it tonight and they can make their decisions and make their minds up on it.”

Pulis, who never won as a manager at the Emirates, added that Mustafi could have been sent off for his challenge on Rodriguez and that the English striker was too honest in not making more of the foul.

“The disappointing thing tonight is Sanchez falls for the first freekick... he should be booked, that’s cheating,” he said. “Jay is very, very honest and doesn’t get any reward for being honest. We haven’t had a penalty at this football club for over a year and none of my players are told to roll around.”

Arsene Wenger’s side won thanks to two goals from club record signing Alexandre Lacazette and the French coach said that the Rodriguez penalty call was made fair by the advantage played to the forward.

“Yes Mustafi tackled and touched the West Brom player... I think the right decision (to play advantage) because he was in a position where he could score and then he hits the post,” Wenger said. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)