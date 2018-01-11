FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Arsenal's Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
January 11, 2018 / 6:15 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Arsenal's Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club’s manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals in 160 appearances for Arsenal since his senior debut in 2008, has struggled to get games this campaign and featured in just seven league matches, coming on as a substitute in six of them.

“He goes to Valencia. He didn’t get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go,” Wenger said after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

British media reports say that the La Liga side have agreed a deal worth around 12 million pounds ($16.20 million) for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

$1 = 0.7409 pounds Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.