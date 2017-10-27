FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Wenger says Walcott will get his Premier League chance
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Wenger says Walcott will get his Premier League chance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he wants Theo Walcott to remain at the club and suggests the winger will get more playing time in the Premier League after being mostly restricted to cup competitions this season.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Fourth Round - Arsenal vs Norwich City - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 24, 2017 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger celebrates after Edward Nketiah scored their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Arsenal great Ian Wright said earlier this week that the 28-year-old must bring his 11 years at the club to an end for the good of his career.

England international Walcott has made just three substitute appearances in the league this season and only scored in the Europa League and League Cup, netting three times in five matches.

”I do not want Theo to move on,“ Wenger told reporters on Thursday. ”His time in the Premier League will come.

“At the moment he has got less minutes in the Premier League than other competitions.”

Fifth-placed Arsenal host Swansea City (15th) in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.