FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilshere looking to seal regular first-team spot at Arsenal
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
SOCCER
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 24, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 2 days

Wilshere looking to seal regular first-team spot at Arsenal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is targeting a regular spot in the starting line-up for Premier League games following his solid performance in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool, the England international has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 16, 2017 Arsenal's Jack Wilshere after the match REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The 25-year-old, who started all but one of Arsenal’s Europa League fixtures so far, marked his third consecutive league start of the season against the Merseyside club after five previous appearances as a substitute.

“I feel good and I have said for ages that I want to be playing in the Premier League,” Wilshere told British media.

”I’ve played a lot of games in the Europa League and built my fitness up.

”I was patient and we’ve now got a few injuries and I’ve managed to get a few games in but I am happy and I want to stay in the team now.

“It’s a busy schedule over Christmas. There are a lot of games where we are going to need all of the squad so I am happy.”

The draw at the Emirates left Arsenal in sixth position, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, ahead of Thursday’s trip to 16th-placed Crystal Palace.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.