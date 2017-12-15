Guardiola and Salah win November Premier League awards

(Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named November’s Premier League manager of the month for his third straight award while red-hot Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian to win the player of the month award.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester City - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - December 13, 2017 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Unbeaten City are top of the table with 49 points and defeated Arsenal, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town and Southampton in November as they stretched their winning streak to a record 15 games.

Guardiola beat out Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger for the award.

The Premier League’s top scorer Salah was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 this week and found the net seven times in November to swell his tally to 13 goals.

He scored twice in each of the wins against West Ham United, Southampton and Stoke City, and the opener in the 1-1 draw with defending champions Chelsea.

Salah edged out Burnley’s Robbie Brady, Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Manchester United’s Ashley Young, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi.