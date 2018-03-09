FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:07 PM / in 20 hours

Salah, Hughton win February Premier League awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah picked up his second Premier League player of the month award this season while Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was named manager of the month for February.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - Melwood Training Ground, Liverpool, Britain - March 5, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Salah, 25, scored four goals and assisted two more in February to win claim the honour for the second time in four months. The Egypt international helped the Merseyside club to two wins and a draw to help their push for a top four spot.

Hughton guided promoted Brighton to home wins over West Ham United and Swansea City apart from a draw with Stoke City last month to win the Premier League award for the first time.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

