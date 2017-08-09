Brighton midfielder Kayal out for up to 10 weeks

Britain Football Soccer - Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Football League Championship Play-Off Semi Final Second Leg - The American Express Community Stadium - 16/5/16 Brighton's Beram Kayal looks dejected after the game Action Images via Reuters / Adam Holt Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

(Reuters) - Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion have suffered a setback before the start of the season, with the club confirming on Wednesday that midfielder Beram Kayal has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a broken leg.

The Israeli international featured regularly under manager Chris Hughton last season, playing 45 times as the team won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Kayal, 29, suffered his injury during a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and had surgery on Wednesday.

”We’ve had some bad news on Beram Kayal, who came off at halftime in Sunday’s game,“ Hughton told British media. ”It’s a small break in his fibia, which was operated on today. We expect him to be out for something like eight to ten weeks.

“It’s bad news for us and him. The only good thing is it’s a clean break, so there are no complications.”

Forward Sam Baldock, who is recovering from surgery on his calf, is the only other absentee for Brighton’s home league opener against Manchester City on Saturday.