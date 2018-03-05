FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Soccer: Birmingham name Monk as manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Birmingham City have appointed Garry Monk as their fifth manager in 15 months on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the English Championship (second tier) club said on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough - Hillsborough, Sheffield, Britain - December 23, 2017 Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk applauds fans after the match Action Images/John Clifton

The 38-year-old Monk, former manager of Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, replaced Steve Cotterill who was sacked on Saturday after Birmingham’s 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest which left them 22nd in the 24-team standings.

“The club is delighted to have secured the services of one of the game’s brightest young managers,” Birmingham said in a statement.

Cotterill took charge in October in place of former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp, who replaced Italian Gianfranco Zola in April.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon

