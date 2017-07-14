Soccer-Bournemouth midfielder Arter signs new four-year deal

July 14 (Reuters) - Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has signed a new four-year deal to extend his stay at the Premier League club until 2021, the south coast team said on Thursday.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Bournemouth from non-league side Woking FC in 2010 and has since scored 28 goals in 238 matches as the club progressed from the third tier of English football to top flight.

"Once I heard the club wanted to give me a new deal, it was a pretty easy decision," the 27-year-old told the club's website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

"The team has been successful over the last few years and you want to be part of somewhere that is continually progressing.

"I just want to improve all the time and it's nice to be part of a squad who are all trying to do that, too."

Manager Eddie Howe said the long-serving midfielder had been integral to the meteoric rise of the club.

"Harry has been such an important player for us over a long period of time," Howe said. "He is a real winner and has been at the heart of most of the good things that have happened on the pitch."

Bournemouth, who finished ninth in their second Premier League campaign, face Portugal's Estoril Praia in their first pre-season match on Saturday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)