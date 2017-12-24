FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Bournemouth's Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
SOCCER
Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 24, 2017 / 6:46 AM / in 2 days

Soccer: Bournemouth's Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 20, 2017 Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe receives medical attention before being substituted off Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge... Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks,” Bournemouth said on their website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

A 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.