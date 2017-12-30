FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bournemouth inflict first Everton defeat on manager Allardyce
December 30, 2017 / 6:16 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Bournemouth inflict first Everton defeat on manager Allardyce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BOURNEMOUTH 2 EVERTON 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Everton - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - December 30, 2017 Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Sam Allardyce tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager in a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ryan Fraser deservedly gave Bournemouth the lead when he steered a volley into the net after being picked out by Josh King in the 33rd minute.

Everton struggled to get going in the second half but a substitution by Allardyce immediately paid dividends as Oumar Niasse stepped off the bench to set up Idrissa Gueye for the equaliser in the 57th minute, with Everton’s first shot on target.

Bournemouth remained on the front foot and earned victory thanks to Fraser’s 89th-minute winner, with the aid of a deflection, as Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 13th, while Everton remain in ninth despite the defeat.

Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
