Howe urges Bournemouth winger Fraser to be more consistent
December 6, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

Howe urges Bournemouth winger Fraser to be more consistent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has the ability to become a top player but must showcase his talents more consistently, the Premier League club’s manager Eddie Howe has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - December 3, 2017 Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Fraser has established himself as a regular under Howe since joining Bournemouth in 2013. The 23-year-old scored his first goal of the campaign in last Sunday’s 1-1 league draw with Southampton.

“For whatever reason, he has had a slightly stuttering start to the season and we haven’t quite seen him at his fluent best,” Howe is quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

”His performance against Southampton was a sign of him really returning to that form and, if he can, he is going to be a huge player for us.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his ability as a player – I just hope he shows it on a consistent basis.”

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last five league games to climb out of the relegation zone into 14th position and travel to 18th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
