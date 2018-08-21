FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Sports News
August 21, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer: Bournemouth have learned to cope with adversity, says Howe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bournemouth have experienced the ups and downs of life in the Premier League and it is that experience which makes them tough to beat, manager Eddie Howe has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 18, 2018 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe looks on during the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/Files

Bournemouth, who have finished 16th, ninth and 12th in their three seasons in the top flight, have won both of their league games this season, coming back from a goal down to beat West Ham United on Saturday.

“The players have been there a few seasons and have seen most things,” Howe told the Bournemouth Echo.

“They’ve experienced most highs and lows and that’s starting to pay dividends for us in certain situations because a game can change very quickly.”

Bournemouth next host Everton on Saturday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.