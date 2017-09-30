Soccer: Bournemouth frustrated in draw with Leicester

REUTERS - Bournemouth were unable to take advantage of their greater possession and chances in a 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Saturday that kept them in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Jermain Defoe hit the bar for the home side in the second minute but that was as near as they came in a typically low-scoring meeting between the clubs. Their five Premier League games have produced only five goals.

Leicester improved a little in the second half but created few chances, Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki missing one of the best.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who England agreed could miss next week’s internationals to rest a troublesome hip, played from the start but had a quiet game.