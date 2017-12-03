FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Austin on target for Southampton in derby draw with Bournemouth
December 3, 2017

Soccer-Austin on target for Southampton in derby draw with Bournemouth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Southampton and Bournemouth drew 1-1 in south coast derby

* Ryan Fraser curled in the opener after 42 minutes

* Charlie Austin equalised with his third goal in three games

* Austin twice went close to sealing Southampton victory

* Bournemouth visit Crystal Palace next, Southampton host Arsenal

BOURNEMOUTH 1 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Southampton’s Charlie Austin was on target again as they drew 1-1 with south coast rivals Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser curled home the opener in the 42nd minute of an even first half after Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt was guilty of overplaying and was dispossessed by Joshua King.

Southampton began to dictate proceedings after the break and the in-form Austin -- who scored a brace against Everton last weekend -- restored parity with a smart finish from substitute Nathan Redmond’s low cross in the 61st minute.

Austin, who has scored seven goals in his last 10 league starts, twice had chances to win it for Southampton while Bournemouth substitute Callum Wilson was unable to control a loose ball with the goal at his mercy.

Southampton climb one place to 11th with 17 points -- two points and three places above Bournemouth. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
