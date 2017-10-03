FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bournemouth's Wilson coming back stronger than ever, says Francis
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 3, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 14 days ago

Bournemouth's Wilson coming back stronger than ever, says Francis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Millwall v AFC Bournemouth - FA Cup Third Round - The New Den - 7/1/17 Bournemouth's Callum Wilson looks dejected Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has backed striker Callum Wilson to hit the ground running on his return from injury for the reserve squad on Wednesday.

Following a second serious knee injury in 15 months, Wilson is set to make a comeback in the club reserve side’s Premier League Cup match against Norwich City at Vitality Stadium.

Although Wilson has been limited to just 33 Premier League appearances over last two seasons, Francis reckons the 25-year-old has returned to training at high fitness levels.

“Callum has come back stronger and is feeling more positive than ever,” Francis told the Daily Echo.

”From what I’ve seen, he can definitely get back to his best. He is hitting or even breaking his max speed which he has had for the past few years, he is looking stronger in the gym and his ball work seems great.

“His return is massive for our team spirit and morale. He really is one of the lively lads of the bunch, he is excellent around the place and always up for a laugh.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen on having Wilson as another attacking option, with his side managing just four goals in the first seven league games of the campaign.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.