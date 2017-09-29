Soccer-Cotterill replaces Redknapp as Birmingham City manager

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Birmingham have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal, the English Championship club said on Friday.

The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by the club after six consecutive defeats in all competitions earlier this month.

Cotterill, a former Burnley and Bristol City boss, was Redknapp’s assistant for the final three games of the last campaign, when Birmingham avoided relegation on the final day, but opted against retaining that role at the end of the season.

“A lot of quality candidates applied for the position and we underwent a very, very careful and meticulous process of selection,” Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren told the club website. (www.bcfc.com)

”We have every faith in Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share.

“We are also delighted that Lee Carsley will be Steve’s assistant manager and, with the rest of the management team, we are excited about the future prospects, we are sure they can do a great job.”

Carsley, who stepped in as caretaker manager after the sacking of Redknapp, will lead the side at Hull City in the Championship on Saturday. Cotterill will then take formal charge of the club on Monday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)