FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Soccer News
March 4, 2018 / 3:42 PM / in a day

Soccer-Brighton pile the pressure on Wenger as Arsenal lose again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

* Dunk and Murray put Brighton two goals in front

* Aubameyang pulled one back for Arsenal just before halftime

* Loss was Arsenal’s eighth in 14 in all competitions in 2018

* Defeat leaves Arsenal 13 points off the top four; Brighton 10th

* Brighton travel to Everton next; Arsenal host Watford

By Peter Hall

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 2 ARSENAL 1

BRIGHTON, England, March 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, a fourth successive defeat in all competitions for the London club which intensified the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger.

After a bright start from the visitors, Lewis Dunk volleyed in to give the home side the lead — ensuring Arsenal’s run without a Premier League clean sheet stretched to 11 games — their longest since February 2002.

Glenn Murray’s fifth goal in as many league games made it 2-0 after 26 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Arsenal two minutes before halftime.

Arsenal improved in the second half, but Brighton held on to secure a third Premier League home victory in a row to go 10th in the table.

Arsenal’s eighth defeat in all competitions in 2018 leaves them six, trailing north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth by 13 points.

Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.