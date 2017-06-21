FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Baldock extends Brighton stay with new three-year deal
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
June 21, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Baldock extends Brighton stay with new three-year deal

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion forward Sam Baldock has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2019-20 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has made more than 80 appearances for Brighton since joining in 2014. He scored 12 goals in all competitions last season as the team gained promotion to the top tier from the Championship.

"As soon as the club made noises that they wanted to extend my contract it was always in my head that this is where I want to be," Baldock told the club's website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

"Last season was probably the pinnacle of my career, and I hope now we can establish ourselves in the Premier League and continue to improve together."

Brighton begin the new season by hosting Manchester City on Aug. 12. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.