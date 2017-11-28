FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brighton and Palace play out tepid 0-0 draw
#Sports News
November 28, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brighton and Palace play out tepid 0-0 draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 28, 2017 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke look dejected Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Premier League’s bottom team Crystal Palace won their first away point of the season after holding Brighton & Hove Albion to a goalless stalemate in a match lacking action on Tuesday.

It was the first time Palace had kept a clean sheet this campaign, but they also missed the game’s best chances, as home keeper Mathew Ryan made a fine double save to deny Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha in the 14th minute.

Brighton, who stretched their unbeaten home run to six games, were restricted to several half-chances in the opening 45 minutes, while Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey did well to parry a curling shot from Jose Izquierdo.

Former Palace striker Glenn Murray went close to snatching a late winner for Brighton when his header was cleared off the line by a defender, as the visitors were forced to hang on in the closing stages.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editng by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
