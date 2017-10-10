FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
October 10, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 7 days ago

Soocer-Rosenior happy with Brighton's solid start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion have adjusted well to the demands of the top flight and must continue fighting in their quest to stay up, according to defender Liam Rosenior.

After two successive losses, Brighton beat West Bromwich Albion and fellow promoted side Newcastle United to move to seven points from as many games.

“I think we’re on par. If you look at what our ultimate aim is for the season, it’s to stay up,” the experienced Rosenior told the club website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com) ahead of their next game at home to Everton on Sunday.

“If we achieve our Premier League status for this time next season, everyone would say it’s a decent season. In order to do that, you need to average around a point a game, and that’s where we are at the moment.”

Everton are 16th in the table, two places below Brighton. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)

