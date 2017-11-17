FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Brighton striker Hemed signs new two-year deal
November 17, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Brighton striker Hemed signs new two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2019, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United - Amex Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 24, 2017 Brighton's Tomer Hemed reacts REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

The Israel international, who joined Brighton in 2015, has made 97 appearances for the Seagulls and has scored twice in seven league games this season, helping the promoted side climb to eighth in the standings.

“Tomer has been brilliant for the club since we signed him in 2015... He was a key player for us in our promotion-winning season, and this season he has made the step up to the Premier League,” manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

“We have all been absolutely delighted with his contribution, and this new contract is hard earned and well deserved.”

Hemed, 30, served a three-match suspension for violent conduct last month and returned to action in Brighton’s 1-0 win at Swansea City earlier this month.

Brighton host 14th-placed Stoke City in the league on Monday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

