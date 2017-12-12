FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Brighton must plug leaky defence - Hughton
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Brighton must plug leaky defence - Hughton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is worried about the number of goals his team is conceding and has urged his players to learn the lessons of their last two games ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 9, 2017 Brighton manager Chris Hughton Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

After a promising start to the campaign, Brighton have lost three and drawn two of their last five league games, conceding 10 goals in the process to slip to 13th in the table.

A 5-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool was followed last Saturday by a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town and the Brighton defence is likely to get another through examination at Spurs.

“Probably the conceding,” Hughton said when asked by reporters about his biggest worry on Monday.

”Even as regards to our goal difference, we were fairly respectable but over a two-game period, we’ve conceded seven goals. The manner of the goals we conceded were disappointing and a concern.

“As with everything, they are the challenges and if we thought we’ve done something poor in the last game we have to make sure we do better in the next one.”

Champions Chelsea are the only team to have beaten Tottenham at Wembley in the league this season but Hughton is hopeful that Brighton can snap their poor run at his former club.

“I suppose it shows how well we have started in our levels, the fact that we’ve lost two on the bounce and we’re looking at it as a difficult period,” Hughton said.

“In this division you’ve got to show that you accept what the division is, that you’ve learned from it, and you do your best in the next game.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.