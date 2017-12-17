FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Hughton concerned by Brighton's scoring woes
December 17, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 3 days ago

Soccer: Hughton concerned by Brighton's scoring woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is concerned about his side’s lack of goals in recent games but says his forwards are confident of turning things around.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 16, 2017 Brighton manager Chris Hughton before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Brighton extended their winless streak in the league to seven games following a goalless draw with Burnley on Saturday and have scored just three goals during that spell.

“Is it a worry that we’re not scoring? Of course it is. That’s normal, but it’s a challenge that gives us something to work on,” Hughton said.

”It’s the area we need to improve the most. We can stay in games, but we need to find the formula to get these goals.

“Once you stop believing, it gets tougher, but I have good offensive players with belief that we can turn the corner.”

Striker Glenn Murray missed a first-half penalty against Burnley and has failed to score in their last three league games.

Brighton, 13th in the table after 18 games, host Watford in the league next weekend.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
