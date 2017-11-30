FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brighton boss Hughton wary of Liverpool's lethal attack
November 30, 2017 / 7:38 PM / a day ago

Brighton boss Hughton wary of Liverpool's lethal attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion will have to be at their best when they face Liverpool on Saturday, as manager Chris Hughton believes that the Merseyside club possess just as much of an attacking threat as runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 28, 2017 Brighton manager Chris Hughton before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Liverpool’s front line has fired on all cylinders this season with 28 goals in 14 games and league top-scorer Mohamed Salah in particular has caught the eye on his return to England with 12 league goals so far.

The Egyptian added two goals to his tally in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Stoke City to set up Liverpool’s fourth victory in five games and Hughton expects a tough challenge when the two teams meet at the Amex Stadium this weekend.

“Everybody talks about Manchester City at the moment and rightly so... but certainly where Liverpool are at the moment they are in Manchester City form,” Hughton told a news conference on Thursday.

“If you look at all the offensive quality of Manchester City then you have to look at Liverpool as well... they are very, very dangerous opposition.”

Brighton’s defence will be boosted by the return of Gaetan Bong, who missed Tuesday’s goalless draw against basement side Crystal Palace with a minor knee injury.

The south coast club are 10th in the table with four wins, five draws and five defeats while Liverpool are fifth and trail leaders City by 14 points.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

