SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
#Soccer News
December 1, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 days ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Liverpool 6-1 Brighton (FA Cup, February, 2012)

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool (League Cup, September 2011)

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup, January 1991)

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (FA Cup, January 1991)

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (League Cup, October 1985)

Brighton 2-0 Liverpool (FA Cup, January 1984)

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (League Division One, March 1983)

Liverpool 1-2 Brighton (FA Cup, February 1983)

Liverpool 3-1 Brighton (League Division One, October 1982)

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton (League Division One, March 1982)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Brighton - D W D L D

Liverpool - W W W D W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)

11/2 Brighton to win

1/2 Liverpool to win

7/2 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Brighton: 16/1 1-0; 40/1 2-0; 18/1 2-1; 80/1 3-0; 50/1 3-1; 50/1 3-2

Liverpool: 13/2 1-0; 13/2 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 9/1 3-0; 11/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2

Draw: 11/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 18/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First scorer: 10/3 Mohamed Salah; 4/1 Daniel Sturridge; 4/1 Roberto Firmino; 9/2 Sadio Mane; 5/1 Dominic Solanke; 5/1 Philippe Coutinho; 15/2 Glenn Murray; 8/1 Tomer Hemed; 9/1 Adam Lallana; 10/1 BAR

Also:

10/1 Murray to score and Brighton to win in 90 minutes

6/4 Salah to score and Liverpool to win in 90 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
