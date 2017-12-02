FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-Soccer-Firmino double inspires Liverpool rout of Brighton
December 2, 2017 / 5:06 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

SHOWCASE-Soccer-Firmino double inspires Liverpool rout of Brighton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool eased to 5-1 win at Brighton

* Roberto Firmino scored twice for the visitors

* Liverpool won for fifth time in six league games

* Emre Can headed Liverpool in front

* Philippe Coutinho’s clever free kick extended lead

* Lewis Dunk own goal completed the rout

* Brighton at Huddersfield next, Liverpool host Everton

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1 LIVERPOOL 5

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Roberto Firmino netted twice as Liverpool made it five wins from their last six Premier League games with a 5-1 drubbing of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Emre Can’s powerful close-range header flew past Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan.

Firmino added a second 74 seconds later following an impressive move and the Brazilian made it three with another clinical finish on 48 minutes.

Brighton refused to lie down and Glenn Murray pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 51 minutes, but Philippe Coutinho’s free kick on 87 minutes and an own goal from Lewis Dunk on 89 minutes completed an emphatic victory.

Reporting by Marc Isaacs, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
