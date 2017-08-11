SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Brighton 2-2 Man City (Brighton won 5-3 on penalties) (League Cup, September 2008)

Brighton 2-1 Man City (League Division Two, April 1989)

Man City 2-1 Brighton (League Division Two, September 1988)

Man City 2-0 Brighton (League Division Two, February 1985)

Brighton 0-0 Man City (League Division Two, November 1984)

Brighton 1-1 Man City (League Division Two, March 1984)

Man City 4-0 Brighton (League Division Two, November 1983)

Brighton 0-1 Man City (League Division One, May 1983)

Brighton 4-0 Man City (FA Cup, January 1983)

Man City 1-1 Brighton (League Division One, December 1982)

Form guide (Last five league matches)

Man City - D W W W W

Brighton (Championship) - W W L L D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

8/1 Brighton to win

3/10 Man City to win

9/2 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Brighton: 20/1 1-0; 50/1 2-0; 25/1 2-1; 100/1 3-0; 66/1 3-1; 66/1 3-2

Man City: 7/1 1-0; 6/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 15/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2

Draw: 14/1 0-0; 10/1 1-1; 20/1 2-2; 80/1 3-3

First scorer:

3/1 Sergio Aguero; 10/3 Gabriel Jesus; 5/1 Brahim Diaz; 6/1 Bernardo Silva; 6/1 Leroy Sane; 6/1 Raheem Sterling; 15/2 Kevin de Bruyne; 8/1 Phil Foden; 9/1 David Silva; 10/1 Yaya Toure; 10/1 Glenn Murray; 11/1 BAR