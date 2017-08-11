FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 11, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in 2 months

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Brighton 2-2 Man City (Brighton won 5-3 on penalties) (League Cup, September 2008)

Brighton 2-1 Man City (League Division Two, April 1989)

Man City 2-1 Brighton (League Division Two, September 1988)

Man City 2-0 Brighton (League Division Two, February 1985)

Brighton 0-0 Man City (League Division Two, November 1984)

Brighton 1-1 Man City (League Division Two, March 1984)

Man City 4-0 Brighton (League Division Two, November 1983)

Brighton 0-1 Man City (League Division One, May 1983)

Brighton 4-0 Man City (FA Cup, January 1983)

Man City 1-1 Brighton (League Division One, December 1982)

Form guide (Last five league matches)

Man City - D W W W W

Brighton (Championship) - W W L L D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

8/1 Brighton to win

3/10 Man City to win

9/2 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Brighton: 20/1 1-0; 50/1 2-0; 25/1 2-1; 100/1 3-0; 66/1 3-1; 66/1 3-2

Man City: 7/1 1-0; 6/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 15/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2

Draw: 14/1 0-0; 10/1 1-1; 20/1 2-2; 80/1 3-3

First scorer:

3/1 Sergio Aguero; 10/3 Gabriel Jesus; 5/1 Brahim Diaz; 6/1 Bernardo Silva; 6/1 Leroy Sane; 6/1 Raheem Sterling; 15/2 Kevin de Bruyne; 8/1 Phil Foden; 9/1 David Silva; 10/1 Yaya Toure; 10/1 Glenn Murray; 11/1 BAR (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.