SHOWCASE-Aguero on target as Man City down promoted Brighton
#Soccer News
August 12, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 2 months ago

SHOWCASE-Aguero on target as Man City down promoted Brighton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester City beat Brighton 2-0 away

* Sergio Aguero scored in the 70th minute

* Lewis Dunk headed into his own net

* City’s Gabriel Jesus had two goals disallowed

* Brighton travel to Leicester next, City host Everton BRIGHTON 0 MANCHESTER CITY 2 Aug 12 (Reuters) - A clinical Sergio Aguero strike and an own goal by Lewis Dunk condemned Brighton to a losing return to England’s top flight as they lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

Back in England’s top division for the first time in 34 years, the Seagulls spent most of the game on the back foot, content to concede possession and setting up a compact defensive unit deep in their own half.

City’s Gabriel Jesus had two goals ruled out - for handball and offside - and Pep Guardiola’s team struggled to break Brighton down until Aguero fired home a pass from David Silva to open the scoring in the 70th minute.

Five minutes later, Brighton defender Dunk slammed a header into his own net as he tried to clear a cross under pressure from Gabriel Jesus, with the home side lacking the firepower to mount a comeback. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)

