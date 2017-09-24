FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer - Benitez cries foul as Newcastle beaten
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 24, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 24 days ago

Soccer - Benitez cries foul as Newcastle beaten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United - Amex Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 24, 2017 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez and Brighton manager Chris Hughton REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRIGHTON (Reuters) - Manager Rafa Benitez said that his Newcastle United not only deserved a draw at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, but were denied one by a goal that should have been disallowed.

Before Tomer Hemed scored it in the 51st minute, home captain Bruno appeared to impede Chancel Mbemba in the build-up.

“The goal, for me, was a foul, it’s a blocking movement,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s (Bruno) pushing and blocking. And it’s so clear, but you cannot change the decision.”

”I feel like we did enough to get a point at least,“ Benitez added. ”They had some chances, we had some chances.

“We are still without too much experience in the Premier League. We have to manage these situations a bit better.”

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.